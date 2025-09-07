Iranian nation more united after Israel 12-day war

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, made the remarks during an event commemorating 8,000 martyrs from Gilan Province, in the city of Rasht on Saturday.

He said the Iranian nation was behind the country’s victory in the June aggression, noting that with its people, Iran will never be defeated by any enemy.

"Since the [1979 Islamic] Revolution, through the sacred defense [against the 1980s’ Iraqi-imposed war] and the 12-day war, our nation has shown exceptional unity and solidarity,” he added.

“During the 12-day war, the prime minister of the fake Zionist regime [Benjamin Netanyahu] repeatedly called on our people to take to the streets, but not a single person paid heed to those calls. Instead, our national unity and cohesion grew even stronger."

Sayyari also said that all of the enemies’ conspiracies, including imposed wars, cultural invasion, soft warfare, and hybrid warfare, are aimed at defeating the Iranian nation.

The top commander further emphasized that before the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian nation stood powerfully against an armed-to-the-teeth regime and ultimately emerged victorious.

Thanks to the people's active presence on the battlefield, he pointed out, Iran achieved victory during the eight-year war imposed on Iran by the Iraqi regime, which was supported by all Eastern and Western countries.

"The enemies' goal in launching the imposed war and the 12-day aggression was to defeat the Revolution and destroy our country's territorial integrity. However, … our people defended their homeland with the bare minimum of resources, and by standing up to the enemies, they forced them to take their dreams to the grave," he said.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist assault.

MNA/Press TV