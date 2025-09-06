Hezbollah is strong sovereign partner with army: Top cleric

“There is no benefit in elimination of the Resistance Front other than serving the interests of the Israeli entity. The ongoing political game is all right as long as it does not turn out to be a sovereign suicide,” Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan noted.

He added, “A mistake regarding the Resistance issue places Lebanon at the heart of destruction. Lebanon’s sovereignty is not a property for sale… Any government violation of national sovereignty and the constitutional charter nullifies the legitimate existence of the ruling administration.”

The prominent Lebanese Shia cleric warned against “political gambling with Lebanon’s future.”

“We will not accept any political or sovereign suicide. The army and the Resistance are a single national force, and any attempt to divide them serves Zionists’ interests. The army will remain committed to its national position and sovereign partnership, and will not fall into the Zionist entity’s trap,” Qabalan said.

The senior Shia cleric further noted that reality on the ground in Lebanon has established the equation “No army without Resistance, no Resistance without army.”

“Lebanon has no greater interest than a partnership between the army and the Resistance,” Qabalan said.

The Lebanese army has submitted a proposal to the government’s cabinet aimed at disarming Hezbollah, stating that the military will commence its implementation.

On Friday, Lebanon’s cabinet assembled for three hours, which included a presentation of the plan by army commander Rodolphe Haykal. The plan did not provide a timeline for its execution and cautioned that the army had restricted capabilities.

Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos informed reporters following the session that the government expressed its approval of the plan, yet refrained from stating that the cabinet had officially approved it.

He stated that the army would commence the execution of the plan based on its logistical, material, and personnel resources, which may necessitate “additional time [and] additional effort.”

Morcos stated that the specifics of the plan would be kept confidential.

Despite near-daily Israeli airstrikes and repeated violations of Lebanese airspace and sovereignty, Hezbollah remains the only credible military force capable of confronting the occupation and preventing further Israeli incursions.

Lebanese officials have condemned Israel’s continued occupation of five positions in southern Lebanon, calling it a clear breach of the 2024 ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel.

As calls to disarm Hezbollah grow louder from Washington and Israel, many in Lebanon argue that such efforts ignore the core issue of Israel’s continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

MNA/