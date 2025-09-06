Uruguay Broad Front rejects US presence near Venezuela

According to EL PAÍS (Uruguay), the Political Committee of the ruling Broad Front party unanimously approved a statement issued by the “Anti-Imperialist Committee of Uruguay in Solidarity with Cuba and the Peoples of the World” condemning US military activities near Venezuela’s territorial waters.

During its Monday session, the statement was read, amended, and passed with an overwhelming majority. The text strongly denounced the deployment of more than 4,500 US military personnel in the Caribbean, accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie, the nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Newport News, and other destructive weapons operating near Venezuelan waters.

The declaration emphasized that these US maneuvers, carried out under the Trump administration, violate international law and pose a serious threat to peace, security, and regional stability. It stressed that no action by Washington should jeopardize Latin America’s status as a “Zone of Peace.”

The statement also welcomed the call by Colombian President Gustavo Petro for a CELAC foreign ministers’ meeting in response to US actions, expressing solidarity with the peoples of the region, particularly Venezuela. It urged Washington to honor its international commitments.

The declaration cited both the Treaty of Tlatelolco and the CELAC Declaration, which establish Latin America and the Caribbean as a nuclear-free zone and a territory of peace.

The Anti-Imperialist Committee of Uruguay, founded in 2021, includes the PIT-CNT (central workers’ union), the Broad Front, the Federation of Uruguayan Students, the Federation of Housing Cooperatives for Mutual Aid, the association of former political prisoners, and other social groups.

MNA/