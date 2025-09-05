Maduro announces in-million militia mobilization

Mauduro reported that 8.2 million citizens recently joined the country’s “national defense system.”

The US has deployed warships near Venezuela, with its naval deployment targeting a Venezuelan boat it called a drug trafficking, in thew first step. But Maduro notes that the U.S. step is a part of a broader strategy to force regime change through “maximum military pressure.” He warned that Venezuela would declare itself “in arms” if attacked, framing the situation as the “greatest threat” to the region in a century.

"We are facing extremist currents from the north, Nazi-extremist... that intend to threaten the peace of South America and the Caribbean."

Venezuela announced the activation of Communal Militia Units (UCM) in 5,336 communities for the first time, with 15,751 local defense bases.



President Maduro has introduced a Permanent Enrollment System (SAP) through the state-run Patria platform.

Militiamen are reportedly participating in advanced training sessions, although details remain vague. Maduro emphasized Venezuela’s “absolute capacity” to defend itself and maintain peace, despite the psychological warfare and foreign aggression.

RHM/