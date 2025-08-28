  1. Politics
Rubio says US open to ‘direct engagement’ with Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that Washington sought direct talks with Iran on its nuclear program after European powers moved to trigger snapback the mechainsm against Tehran.

Rubio welcomed the Europeans’ “snapback” of sanctions, long pushed by President Donald Trump, but said: “At the same time, the United States remains available for direct engagement with Iran — in furtherance of a peaceful, enduring resolution to the Iran nuclear issue.”

“Snapback does not contradict our earnest readiness for diplomacy, it only enhances it,” Rubio said in a statement.

France, Britain and Germany earlier Thursday triggered a mechanism to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran.

Earlier on Thursday, the United Kingdom, France and Germany handed over a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) announcing their decision to activate the snapback mechanism against Iran despite Tehran prior warnings.

