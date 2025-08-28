E3 at a decisive moment over snapback mechanism

Iran’s UN delegation said on Thursday that the UN Security Council must choose between supporting the draft resolution proposed by Russia and China, intended to extend diplomatic engagement, or activating the snapback mechanism, which could have serious consequences.

The reaction of the E3 to this draft will clearly reveal whether they are genuinely committed to diplomacy or they intend to escalate the crisis, the Iranian mission said.

Earlier in the day, the E3 – France, the United Kingdom, and Germany – formally submitted a notification to UNSC to invoke the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM), also referred to as the snapback mechanism, to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran that were removed by the Resolution 2231.

MNA