Iran to give proportionate response to E3 snapback move

Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with the European Union

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President Kajal Kallas on Thursday night after the United Kingdom, France, and Germany formally notified the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that they will move to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran within 30 days if the Council fails to adopt a resolution to extend the suspension of sanctions on Tehran. The move by the three European states is called triggering the snapback mechanism by invoking the Resolution 2231 which was apporved by the UN Security Council in 2015 to endorse the nuclear deal knowon as the JCPOA.

The three European countries - collectively known as the E3 - made the move in a letter to the UN Security Council earlier on Thursday.

In reaction, the Iranain foreign ministry said in a statement that the E3 move was illegal and will negatively impact its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog known as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In the phone call with Kallas, Araghchi said that "E3's Snapback move further increases doubts about the true intentions of these countries towards Iran."

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond appropriately to this unlawful and unwarranted measure by the three European countries to protect its national rights and interests,” the Iranian minister also stressed.

Also, in a letter to Kallas earlier tonight, Araghchi emphasized, "The three European countries have no legal right or authority to resort to the dispute resolution mechanism or activate the automatic return of sanctions."

