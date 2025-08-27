Australia rejects Israeli claims over Iran envoy expulsion

“This is absolute nonsense,” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told ABC radio, stressing there had been “not a single minute” between receiving the intelligence review and beginning work on Canberra’s response.

Yesterday, Australia declared Iran’s ambassador in Canberra “persona non grata” and ordered him and three other Iranian diplomats to leave the country within seven days, while also suspending its own embassy operations in Tehran.

Australia has accused Iran, citing unfounded claims, of inciting anti-Jewish attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. The Australian government declared Iran’s ambassador in Canberra a persona non grata and gave him, along with three other Iranian officials, a seven-day deadline to depart the country.

Additionally, the Australian Prime Minister announced the suspension of his country’s embassy activities in Tehran and relocated its diplomats to a third country.

On Tuesday, the Iranian foreign minister reacted to the Australian government's action in expelling the Iranian envoy over alleged anti-Semitism, stressing that Canberra must know that such actions would only embolden Netanyahu.

In a post on his X account, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “I am not in the habit of joining causes with wanted War Criminals, but Netanyahu is right about one thing: Australia's PM is indeed a 'weak politician'. Iran is home to among the world's oldest Jewish communities including dozens of synagogues. Accusing Iran of attacking such sites in Australia while we do our utmost to protect them in our own country makes zero sense.”

“Iran is paying the price for the Australian people's support for Palestine. Canberra should know better than to attempt to appease a regime led by War Criminals. Doing so will only embolden Netanyahu and his ilk,” he added.