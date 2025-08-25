At least 12 people killed in clashes west of Libyan capital

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in armed clashes that broke out west of the Libyan capital, Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to it, the clashes on the outskirts of Tripoli began after an attempt by an unknown armed group to assassinate the commander of the 55th brigade, Muammar al-Dawi, loyal to the Government of National Unity of Libya. According to the channel, al-Dawi was not injured.

The 55th Brigade operates on the western outskirts of Tripoli, including in the town of Az Zawiyat, located 40 km from the capital. Its commander is one of the influential military leaders in western Libya. None of the armed groups has yet claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on al-Dawi.

MNA/