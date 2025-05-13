Unrest erupts in Libya’s capital

The Interior Ministry of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity urged the residents to stay in their homes, according to a report released by Libya Press news agency.

In a statement, the ministry called on all Tripoli residents to "stay indoors and off the streets for their own safety due to the ongoing clashes between the 444th Combat Brigade, which is backed by the Misrata Brigade, and the Stability Support Apparatus," the news agency said.

According to the report, the clashes erupted after the assassination of Abdelghani al-Kikli, the head of the apparatus.

A source in one of the country's security forces told Al Wasat television that al-Kikli was killed on Monday night at the headquarters of the 444th Combat Brigade.

MP/