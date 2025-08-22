Flights resumed in skies over western Iran

By the time this piece of news was being published, three planes bound for Batumi in Georgia, Najaf and Baghdad in Iraq were flying in the skies over western Iran, Tehran-based Fars News Agency reported.

Also, two planes have entered western Iran as domestic flights were en route to Abadan and Ahvaz, the report added.

Therefore, flights at the west of Iran indicate that the western sky of the country is open for flights after Iranian armed forces recent drills.

