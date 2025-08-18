More than 40 missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria

“About 10 persons have been rescued, while more than 40 passengers remain missing,” the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement.

The boat was reportedly en route to Goronyo Market when it overturned.

NEMA Director-General Zubaida Umar said the agency launched an immediate response upon receiving initial reports of the incident.

NEMA’s operations office in Sokoto, in coordination with local authorities and emergency services, has intensified search and rescue operations to locate the missing passengers.

“The agency reassures the public of its commitment to saving lives, providing timely updates and coordinating all necessary support for the affected families,” the statement added.

RHM/