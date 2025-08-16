  1. Politics
Gov’t spokesperson reacts to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Government spokesperson reacted positively to the recent announcement of an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling it a significant development after years of conflict and mistrust.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any process that leads to stopping clashes, reducing tensions, and creating sustainable stability, Mohajerani said in a Farsi article published in Iran newspaper on Saturday, IRNA reported.

“Of course, this support is conditional and based on principles agreed upon by regional countries,” Mohajerani wrote.

She underlined Tehran’s three unwavering principles, namely preservation of countries’ full sovereignty over their territory, defense of all states’ territorial integrity, and firm opposition to any change in international borders, adding that the latest joint statement by Baku and Yerevan has taken these principles into account.

One of the key shifts, the Mohajerani highlighted, was the removal of the controversial “Zangezur Corridor” plan.

“According to the parties, the ‘corridor’ is off the table, replaced by a transit road under Armenia’s full sovereignty,” she said, describing the change as “positive and reasonable” since it both safeguards sovereignty and allows economic cooperation.

However, the administration spokesperson cautioned against the involvement of outside powers.

“The entry of extra-regional forces or players into the Caucasus equations can have long-term negative consequences for peace and stability,” she warned, stressing that durable solutions must arise from cooperation and dialogue among regional countries, not external pressure.

Iran, Mohajerani concluded, stands ready to act as a “responsible neighbor and reliable partner” if the agreement upholds sovereignty, stability, and regional cooperation.

Marzieh Rahmani

