Israel conducts fresh drone attack in southern Lebanon

The media announced that an Israeli drone targeted the town of Al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon, injuring four people injured.

Since the ceasefire agreement reached between the Zionist regime and the Lebanese Hezbollah, the occupying regime of Israel has violated it many times, which has led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of Lebanese citizens.

The ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Lebanon came into effect on Wednesday, December 28, 2024.

Earlier, Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem had emphasized that Israeli regime has violated the ceasefire approximately 3,700 times since the ceasefire was established between Hezbollah and Zionist regime.

