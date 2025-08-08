Six dead in Kenya medical small plane crash, official says

Charity Amref Flying Doctors said the Cessna plane took off from Wilson airport on Thursday afternoon and was en route to Hargeisa in Somalia when it crashed and burst into flames at a residential building in Nairobi's Githurai area, BBC reported.

Kiambu County Commissioner Henry Wafula said four people on the plane were killed, including doctors, nurses and the pilot - as well as another two people on the ground, while two others were seriously injured.

Investigators have been despatched to the scene of the crash to establish its cause.

The plane lost both radio and radar contact with air traffic control just three minutes after take off, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said.

There were four crew and Amref staff on board, the charity said.

"At this time, we are cooperating fully with relevant aviation authorities and emergency response teams to establish the facts surrounding the situation," Amref CEO Stephen Gitau said in a statement.

The Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service have been deployed to the scene to conduct search and recovery operations.

Patricia Kombo, an eyewitness, told the BBC that she was in a cab with her friends heading to Githurai when they heard a loud bang and a red flash ahead of them.

"Before I could take my phone to record the flash was gone and smoke was billowing. We then heard people screaming and running and so we ended our trip, the report added.

