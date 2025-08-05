FAO envoy discusses health issues with head of Razi Institute

During the visit, Farrukh Toirov FAO Representative in Iran met with Ali Es’haqi, Ali Es-haqi, Director General of Razi Institute, and commended Razi’s longstanding expertise in vaccine development, emphasizing its vital role in safeguarding the food production cycle. “The institute’s in-house scientific capacity and rich legacy in vaccine production are unique assets not only for Iran but for the entire region,” he stated.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of animal and human health, he underlined the importance of the One Health approach, joint priority of FAO and WHO. In this regard, he noted that FAO is actively working to promote the One Health initiative through a joint proposal within the framework of the One UN approach. This initiative brings together UN agencies such as FAO, WHO, UNICEF, and UNFPA, alongside national stakeholders including the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad, the Ministry of Health and Department of Environment, to foster coordinated efforts in tackling shared health threats at the human-animal-environment interface.

Welcoming the proposals discussed during the meeting, Toirov expressed FAO’s readiness to explore areas of collaboration, including the design of specialized training and capacity development programmes. He also expressed FAO’s interest in strengthening cooperation with scientific institutions like Razi within the framework of FAO’s mandate.

The meeting also touched on the broader vision of international collaboration to combat hunger and enhance global food security through science and innovation.

MNA/fao.org/iran