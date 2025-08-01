Israel plagued by suspicious fires, blasts, disruptions

The residents of the occupied territories say the number of suspicious incidents has grown on a daily basis. While a series of cities are reportedly facing severe disruptions and turning into a hell, no official institution has provided a clear explanation for these happenings, suggesting their apparent inability to effectively manage the crisis.

The Israeli regime’s Electricity Company and Fire Department have attributed these incidents to faults in the power plants and power distribution stations.

Users of social networks and local media have reported that these malfunctions have resulted in explosions and fires affecting various electrical devices, including air conditioners, lithium batteries, domestic power distribution stations, and transformers, causing widespread panic among the occupants of settlements.

An electricity expert argued that the incidents are related to disruptions to the municipal electricity distribution system, including severe voltage fluctuations and, in many cases, high-voltage faults, which have damaged the electrical equipment and resulted in subsequent explosions and fires.

The expert has also noted that the electricity company specialists have failed to determine the root cause of these unusual happenings due to the complexity of the underlying issues, but are actively working to address the situation immediately.

