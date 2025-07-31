Iran, Pakistan urge Islamic unity against Zionist plots

Iranian Parliament Speaker and his Pakistani counterpart Ayaz Sadiq, during a meeting on the sidelines of the Sixth World Parliament Speakers' Conference in Geneva, called for stronger unity among Islamic nations to confront the schemes of the Zionist regime.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf praised Pakistan’s firm stance against recent Zionist and American aggression against Iran and expressed gratitude for Islamabad’s continued cooperation with Tehran.

“In the aggression that took place, a number of our country's commanders were assassinated,” Qalibaf said, referring to Israeli airstrikes carried out with full American backing.

“The Islamic Republic gave them a decisive and crushing response.”

He warned that the Israeli regime, emboldened by US support, would not cease its belligerent actions against Muslim nations.

“They seek to divide Islamic countries,” he added.

“We must seriously stand against them.”

Both officials reaffirmed the importance of Islamic solidarity in the face coordinated Zionist efforts to destabilize the region and sow discord among Muslim states.

