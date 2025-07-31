Ghalibaf asks Russia to develop Iran ties in different fields

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko in a meeting in Geneva emphasized strengthening relations between the two countries in the security, military, economic, political, and even social areas.

In the meeting, the Iranian speaker stated that the events that occurred in Gaza, as well as the Zionist regime's aggressive attack on Iran, have changed regional equations and international conditions, adding that "This criminal attack carried out by the Zionist regime and the United States was a deceptive move and contrary to international law."

Ghalibaf stated that the aggression by the United States and the Zionists took place two days before the sixth round of nuclear negotiations, adding that "They martyred a number of our commanders, scientists, and people in a terrorist manner, but they were met with a very strong and decisive response from the Islamic Republic."

Stating that the Americans and the Zionist regime targeted Iran's nuclear facilities in violation of international law, he added, "In the meantime, I appreciate Mr. Putin's position and the support of the Russian Duma, which condemned such an act of aggression."

MNA