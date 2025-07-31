  1. Technology
Cyber attack targets key Israeli military supply chain

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – A cyber unit aligned with the resistance front announced it has successfully hacked and disabled the infrastructure of the Manamim Food Industries Holding, a company openly endorsed by the Israeli war ministry.

The hacked company is one of the primary suppliers of food and logistical support to Israeli occupation forces deployed in the Gaza Strip.

In its statement, the cyber wing revealed the existence of newly organized intelligence units dedicated to tracking and evaluating corporations that assist the Israeli regime.

It issued a stark warning to all companies and factories backing the Zionist war machine that cooperation with the occupation forces will render them legitimate targets in upcoming operations.

