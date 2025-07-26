Activists close Egyptian embassy in Finland

This protest expressed their anger at the continued closure of the Rafah border crossing and the denial of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, amid the escalating policy of starvation and genocide the Israeli occupation authorities’ implementing.

Activists were seen in a video raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans denouncing the Egyptian authorities’ role in tightening the blockade imposed on more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Their slogans indicated that the red paint represented the blood of the victims are being trapped behind the gates of the closed crossing.

This move came on the 658th day of the aggression on Gaza, with thousands of tons of humanitarian and medical aid piling up at the crossing gate, amid the ongoing crippling blockade and the absence of any immediate prospects for the full and permanent opening of the Rafah crossing.

The participants in the event called for holding accountable those involved in the blockade, stressing that remaining silent on the “slow death” policy in Gaza constitutes complicity in war crimes.

