Russian plane crashes, nearly 50 people on board feared dead

The burning fuselage of the plane, which was made in the Soviet era and was nearly 50 years old, was spotted on the ground by a helicopter and rescue crews were rushing to the scene.

Video shot from a helicopter and posted on social media, showed the plane came down in a densely forested area. Pale smoke could be seen rising from the crash site.

The plane was on a flight by a privately owned Siberian-based regional airline called Angara. The aircraft's tail number showed it was built in 1976 and was operated by Soviet flag carrier Aeroflot before the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

The plane was en route from the city of Blagoveshchensk to Tynda, a remote town and important railway junction in the Amur region bordering China. It dropped off radar screens while preparing to land.

There were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board according to preliminary data, Vasily Orlov, the regional governor said.

The federal Russian government put the number of passengers on board at 42.

Debris from the plane was found on a hill around 15 km (10 miles) from Tynda, the Interfax news agency quoted emergency service officials as saying.

"During the search operation, an Mi-8 helicopter belonging to Rossaviatsiya discovered the fuselage of the aircraft, which was on fire," the emergency services ministry said on Telegram.

"Rescuers continue to make their way to the scene of the accident."

A representative from Angara told Reuters they could not offer any more details.

The federal Russian government said it had set up a commission to deal with the aftermath of the crash and authorities announced an investigation into the cause.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had been notified of the crash.

