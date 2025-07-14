HTS-led regime forces move towards Sweida, bomb villages

The spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, announced on Monday that "in response to pleas from the people of Sweida, and in coordination with influential parties in the province, a security deployment plan has been prepared by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior to impose the rule of law, assert state authority, and disarm outlawed groups," Al Mayadeen reported.

Al-Baba added that "developments are moving toward a resolution in favor of the Syrian state, in line with the vision set by the Presidency of the Republic," noting that the deployment plan is being implemented based on positive engagement with active parties in Sweida.

He emphasized that "the outlawed groups are attempting to silence the voice of the civil current in Sweida."

The Syrian Ministry of Defense later reported that six soldiers were killed during an operation to break up clashes in Sweida, following an attack by armed groups operating outside the law.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria, issued a statement renewing his demand for urgent international protection due to the deteriorating situation in Sweida.

MNA