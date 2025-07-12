Moscow warns US, allies against threatening Russia, DPRK

Moscow warns the United States, South Korea, and Japan against using their relations as a tool to target Russia and North Korea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan.

"The North Korean leadership drew the necessary conclusions long before the Israeli and US strikes on Iran," he said in response to a related question. "These conclusions were made in good time, and no one is considering using force against North Korea despite the military buildup around the country by the United States, South Korea, and Japan."

"We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia," Lavrov concluded.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/