  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2025, 1:16 PM

Iran, Pakistan FMs hold friendly talks in Azerbaijan

Iran, Pakistan FMs hold friendly talks in Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a friendly meeting with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan in Azerbaijan on Friday.

Iranian and Pakistani diplomats met on the sidelines of the  7th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Azerbaijan.

The summit brings together leaders from across the ECO member states, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov. 

These high-level discussions are part of the organization's ongoing efforts to deepen economic, technical, and cultural cooperation across Central Asia, South Asia, the Caucasus, and West Asia.

Founded in 1985 by Iran, Turkiye, and Pakistan, the ECO has since expanded to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Today, it serves as a major platform for regional economic integration.

The theme of the 17th summit is “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future.”

MNA/

News ID 233965
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News