Iran, Pakistan FMs hold friendly talks in Azerbaijan

Iranian and Pakistani diplomats met on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Azerbaijan.

The summit brings together leaders from across the ECO member states, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov.

These high-level discussions are part of the organization's ongoing efforts to deepen economic, technical, and cultural cooperation across Central Asia, South Asia, the Caucasus, and West Asia.

Founded in 1985 by Iran, Turkiye, and Pakistan, the ECO has since expanded to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Today, it serves as a major platform for regional economic integration.

The theme of the 17th summit is “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future.”

