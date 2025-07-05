Death toll at 27 as flood waters recede in central Texas

At least 27 people were killed and others, including at least 20 girls attending Camp Mystic in Kerr County, are missing following flooding in Central Texas, officials said late Friday. Authorities say at least 850 people have been rescued, while efforts to find those still unaccounted for continue, Washington Post reported on Saturday.

Rescuers by Saturday had begun the grim task of recovering the bodies of children who were swept away in a deadly flash flood in Texas, caused by a powerful storm that killed dozens of people.

According to Guardian, the exact number of missing people was not immediately known, but 24 of them were girls who had been attending Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River. Torrential rain caused the river to rise 26ft (8 meters) in just 45 minutes before dawn on Friday, washing away homes and vehicles.

Some of the victims of the disaster have now been recovered and are being formally identified. One of the girls, Renee Smajstrla, who was nine years old, was confirmed to be among the dead by her uncle.

MNA