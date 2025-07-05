Satellite data confirms Iran's crushing blow to Israeli bases

The British newspaper "The Telegraph" said that six Iranian missiles hit targets located in the northern, central and southern regions of the Israeli occupied territories, including an intelligence-gathering center and a logistics base.

The findings were based on radar satellite data that identified blast damage consistent with missile strikes.

These strikes were previously undisclosed by Israeli military due to strict censorship laws. Israeli authorities have not publicly acknowledged the strikes, and the Israeli military declined to comment when contacted by the Telegraph, the newspaper said.

Military censorship laws in Israel restrict the publication of sensitive security information, particularly during active conflicts, the Telegraph reported.

During the war, Israeli officials and the United States claimed that approximately 84% of the Iranian missiles were intercepted by Israeli and American air defense systems.

However, according to the Telegraph, data analysis indicates that a growing number of Iranian missiles successfully penetrated the much-vaunted air defenses during the first eight days of the conflict.

Analysts suggest this may have been due to factors including a limited supply of interceptor missiles, more sophisticated Iranian technology, or changes in attack strategy.

Iran employed coordinated drone and missile attacks to overwhelm Israel’s air defenses. The use of suicide drones even when intercepted served to confuse systems and allow more missiles to penetrate.

A senior Iranian official, quoted by the Telegraph who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the use of suicide drones in combination with missiles was a deliberate strategy aimed at overwhelming Israeli defenses.

“The main goal of firing drones is to keep their systems busy. Many don’t even get through – they’re intercepted – but they still cause confusion,” the official was quoted as saying.

MNA