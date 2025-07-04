  1. Iran
Iran opens airspace to global aviation, restores all flights

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports, along with the airports in the north, east, west, and south of the country, have resumed operations and are ready to provide flight services.

Following inter-agency coordination and numerous meetings of aviation industry stakeholders, through the approval of the Civil Aviation Organization Coordination Committee and as a result of detailed security and safety reviews in the current conditions of the country, Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports, along with airports in the north, east, west, and south of the country, have been put back into operation and are ready to provide flight services to our dear compatriots.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, as per planned schedule, domestic and international flights will be operated from all airports in the country, except for Isfahan and Tabriz airports, during the day from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, immediately after the infrastructure of Isfahan and Tabriz airports is ready and in the absence of other restrictions, these two airports will also join the country's air transport network.

