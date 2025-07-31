  1. Economy
Jul 31, 2025, 3:38 PM

Aeroflot to resume flights from Moscow to Tehran in August

Aeroflot to resume flights from Moscow to Tehran in August

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Aeroflot Airlines will resume flights from Moscow to Tehran on August 6. This was announced on July 31 in the press service of the carrier.

"Flights will start on August 6 with a frequency of once a week on Wednesdays, and from September 12 — two flights a week on Wednesdays and Fridays," said the Aeroflot Telegram channel.

It is noted that flights will be operated on Airbus A321 airliners.

Iran closed its airspace to all domestic and international flights at the end of June due to Israeli aggression on its territory. In this regard, Russian airlines have suspended their flights to Tehran.

On July 3, the Islamic Republic opened its airspace and also restored the operation of most airports.

MA/PR

News ID 234906

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News