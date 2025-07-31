Aeroflot to resume flights from Moscow to Tehran in August

"Flights will start on August 6 with a frequency of once a week on Wednesdays, and from September 12 — two flights a week on Wednesdays and Fridays," said the Aeroflot Telegram channel.

It is noted that flights will be operated on Airbus A321 airliners.

Iran closed its airspace to all domestic and international flights at the end of June due to Israeli aggression on its territory. In this regard, Russian airlines have suspended their flights to Tehran.

On July 3, the Islamic Republic opened its airspace and also restored the operation of most airports.

MA/PR