Two people shot near historic Stonewall Inn in Manhattan

The NYPD said the two people were shot around 10:15 p.m. in the West Village, busy with revelers celebrating the end of Pride celebrations.

One of the shooting victims was struck in the head, according to polices sources. Additional information about the victims, including their ages and conditions was not immediately known.

Police had not confirmed any arrests shortly before midnight.

The shooting occurred in Sheridan Square, a few steps away from the historic Stonewall Inn, a landmarked site. The neighborhood attracted tens of thousands on Sunday for the annual parade and end to Pride Month celebrations.

Police did not share a possible motive or any suspect descriptions.

RHM/