Iran insists enrichment must occur inside the country: envoy

Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, says that the Islamic Republic insists on carrying out the uranium enrichment within its territory.

In an interview with Al-Monitor which was published on Friday, Iravani said that Iran insists that enrichment must be carried out in the Iranian soil.

Establishing a consortium to carry out nuclear activities may act as a complement, he said, noting that it will never replace domestic program in this regard.

Iran has always sought a peaceful solution to address possible concerns about its peaceful nuclear program, the envoy said.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (J.C.P.O.A.) was achieved on exactly the same basis, Iravani said, noting that Iran continues to comply with the same principles.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has said that Tehran would support establishment of a consortium to carry out nuclear activities; however, this does not mean that the Islamic Republic would abandon enrichment within Iran.

IRNA/