H-3 airstrike: Flashback to Iran Air Force’s glory

The book titled "Air Strike on Al-Waleed" written by pilot Ahmad Mehrniya is a narrative of the Air Force's operation against Al-Waleed (H3) air bases in Iraq.

Mehrniya termed this book to be the first artwork created about an operation by the Air Force, adding: "Although several stories and even a movie were made based on this operation, none of which tell the factual details of the incident, and most of it is a fictional narrative of the operation."

This book includes interviews with 80 Air Force pilots who participated in this operation, and conversations with other personnel who played an effective role in the operation.

"Air Strike on Al-Waleed" features some reports about the defining moments of this glorious operation.

The H-3 airstrike is considered one of the most successful air raids in the history of aerial warfare.

It demonstrated the capabilities of the Iranian Air Force and inflicted a significant blow to the Iraqi Air Force.

The H-3 Air Base was a strategically important Iraqi airbase located far from the Iran-Iraq border, near the border with Jordan. The H-3 Air Base was situated deep within Iraqi territory, requiring the Iranian pilots to fly over Syrian airspace to reach their target.

To reach the target, Iranian F-4 Phantoms flew long distances, utilizing aerial refueling in friendly airspace, Syria, to reach the target.

The Iranian aircraft successfully bombed the H-3 base, inflicting heavy damage on Iraqi aircraft and infrastructure. The operation resulted in the destruction of at least 48 Iraqi aircraft on the ground with no losses to the Iranian side.

The pilots of H-3 airstrike met with Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic during the Sacred Defense

On April 6, 1981, a group of Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force fighter pilots, and officers gathered to meet with the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA).

The meeting was a recognition of their courage in completing one of the boldest raids in the history of modern air warfare.

H-3 airstrike was a sophisticated operation, and considered one of the most daring and successful aerial attacks in history.

The operation involved precise planning, daring execution, and included refueling in foreign airspace.

The attack targeted not only aircraft but also hangars, radars, and concrete shelters, significantly impacting the Iraqi Air Force and boosting Iranian morale during the Sacred Defense, the Iraqi imposed war on the Islamic Republic.

It was the highest honor anyone could have asked for at the time.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour