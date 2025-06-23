  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2025, 9:51 AM

Iran executes another Mossad spy

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – "Mohammad Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh" convicted of spying for the Zionist regime’s Mossad spy agency was hanged in Iran on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Majid Mosayyebi, who was in contact with a Mossad agent known as David in one of the Persian Gulf littoral countries and used to give reports on a weekly basis, was executed in Iran's Isfahan.

After the launch of an Israeli war of aggression against Iran on June 13, the Iranian security forces have captured dozens of people who were at the enemy’s service.

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei has called on the courts to work on the cases of espionage immediately and avoid lengthy bureaucratic processes.

