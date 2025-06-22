Foreign Ministry reacts to US attack on Iran nuclear site

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms, the United States’ brutal military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities—a grave and unprecedented violation of the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the international law.

The war-mongering and lawless regime of the United States of America is held fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of this egregious act of aggression and heinous crime.

The U.S. military aggression against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of a UN member state—carried out in collusion with the genocidal Israeli regime—once again laid bare the depth of depravity that governs American foreign policy and revealed the extent of hostility harbored by the U.S. ruling establishment against the peace-seeking and independence-loving people of Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to defend Iran's territory, sovereignty, security and people by all force and means against the United States' criminal aggression.

The U.S. unlawful attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which occurred in the early hours of the 10th day of Israel’s military aggression against Iran, has unequivocally exposed Washington’s criminal complicity with the Zionist regime in orchestrating and waging a war against Iran.

This act of aggression, perpetrated by a permanent member of the Security Council, against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities constitutes not only a flagrant breach of the UN Charter—especially the prohibition of the use of force under Article 2(4) and the obligation to respect states' territorial integrity and sovereignty—but also a violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and a devastating blow to the global non-proliferation regime.

Silence in the face of such blatant aggression would plunge the world into an unprecedented level of danger and chaos.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reminds the United Nations, the Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and other relevant international bodies of their responsibilities to take urgent and decisive action in response to this appalling breach of international law.

As a founding member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Organization and its responsible member states to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of the United States’ blatant unlawful unilateral acts against Iran.

We urge the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session to unequivocally condemn this criminal act of aggression by the United States against Iran and to hold the United States accountable for its egregious violation of the fundamental principles of United Nations Charter and of the norms of international law.

The responsibility of the IAEA and its Director General—who, through evident bias in favor of warmongering parties, paved the way for this recent catastrophe—is now clearer than ever. We call on the IAEA Board of Governors to immediately convene and carry out its legal responsibility in response to this dangerous U.S. attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, all of which have been under the Agency’s full safeguards and monitoring.

The world must not forget that it was the United States that, in the midst of a diplomatic process, betrayed diplomacy by supporting the genocidal and lawbreaking Israeli regime to impose a war of aggression on the Iranian nation. Now, in completion of that regime’s unlawful and criminal acts, the United States itself has launched a dangerous war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It has now become abundantly clear to all that the very regime which enjoys permanent membership in the Security Council is beholden to no principle or morality and will stop at no illegality or crime to serve the aims of a genocidal, occupying regime.

MNA/