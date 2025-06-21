Iran launches missiles, drones toward Israel

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists. As part of its retaliation, Iran fired a new barrage of missiles and drones toward the occupied territories.

A new wave of combined missile-drone attacks began against military targets and industrial centers affiliated with the Israeli military industry early on Sunday.

According to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, an increasing trend and impact-oriented missile operations against Israel's military targets and military industry are on the agenda.

MNA/6507385