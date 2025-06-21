  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2025, 12:49 AM

Iran launches missiles, drones toward Israel

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – The missiles and drones of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps were fired towards the occupied territories in the 19th wave of the combined operation True Promise III.

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists. As part of its retaliation, Iran fired a new barrage of missiles and drones toward the occupied territories.

A new wave of combined missile-drone attacks began against military targets and industrial centers affiliated with the Israeli military industry early on Sunday.

According to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, an increasing trend and impact-oriented missile operations against Israel's military targets and military industry are on the agenda.

