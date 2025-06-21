UK police arrested 8 anti-Islamic Revolution’s elements

On Friday, the elements were chanting slogans in support of the Zionist regime and resorting to violent behavior against embassy staff and clients.

Since last week, simultaneous with the Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran, certain elements have gathered in front of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London, holding the flag of Israel and chanting slogans in support of this regime, confirming its criminal act.

The individuals also held pictures of those affiliated with the pre-Islamic Revolution regime.

In an organized campaign, the elements of this extremist group attacked an IRNA correspondent who visited the embassy on Tuesday, June 17, to conduct an interview with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians were also killed when houses were directly struck.

