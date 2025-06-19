Israel entirely turned into warzone: IRGC

An IRGC spokesperson for Operation True Promise III said on Thursday that Iranian pinpoint strikes were successfully hitting Israeli military sites, which have located missile and air defense systems in the middle of population centers.

The spokesperson said Iran had previously warned all Israelis to leave the occupied territories and that there would be no safe spot as Israeli air defenses were ineffective and Israeli skies were entirely open to Iranian strikes.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting sensitive sites in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among others, with salvos of missiles and drones.

Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis spend day and night in underground bomb shelters. Many Israelis are paying large sums of money to smugglers to take them to Greece and Cyprus by boat.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

The 15th wave of the punitive Iranian strikes, under Operation True Promise III, were conducted on Thursday.

The I.R.G.C. spokesperson said strategic missiles and kamikaze drones had been launched in the latest wave.

