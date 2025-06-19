Israel's war on Iran, Gaza being waged with West support

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said that in the war against Iran and the Gaza, "Israel seeks to strike the Islamic nation and force it to surrender, but we are a single nation that is being targeted by an enemy supported by the West and is using every means possible to achieve this."

He added that "The US show in Gaza under the pretext of distributing humanitarian aid must end. Israel has never sought humanitarian action in Gaza, but rather this regime is a savage, criminal, and aggressor enemy. Therefore, extensive international activity must be carried out to pressure the US and Israel in this regard."

Ansarullah leader asserted that, "Israel continues to prevent fuel from entering the Gaza Strip, which has affected drinking water. The Israeli enemy continues to demolish buildings and residential homes in order to completely destroy Gaza."

He pointed out that "In fact, the goal of all these criminal actions is to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip. The Zionists' attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the expulsion of worshippers, its complete closure, and its transformation into a military garrison are a very dangerous development."

MNA/Iranpress