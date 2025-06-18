Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss Israeli aggression

During the phone conversaion, the Iranian top diplomat expressed gratitude over the solidarity of the Pakistani government and nation with the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the Israeli regime's attacks on Iranian infrastructure, nuclear facilities, residential areas, hospitals, and IRIB headquarters, Foreign Minister Araghchi reiterated that the warmongering nature of the Zionist regime is the root cause of insecurity in the region.

He urged the international community to explicitly condmemn the Israeli attacks on Iran's soil, calling on the United Nations to fulfill its duty in stopping the Israeli aggression and hold the regime in Tel Aviv accountable.

For his part, the foreign minister of Pakistan once again reiterated the position of his government in supporting the Israeli military aggression agains the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighting the support of the Pakistani nation for Iranians.

This is a developing story...

MNA/