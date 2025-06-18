Iran inflicted heavy blow to Israel spying networks

Speaking on Wednesday, Radan underlined that the units who were in charge of supporting the regime of Israel were identified and dismantled one by one.

He added that in several cases, vehciles, people, and teams who were planning to launch terrorist attacks were targeted. In one of the clashes, he said, four terrorist elements were injured and are now under interrogation.

Referring to the detention of a Mossad spy, Radan stressed that the spy was carrying a great amount of explosives, remote controls, and spying equipment.

He noted that further details would be announced accordingly.

MNA/6504108