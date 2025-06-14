  1. Politics
Heavy casualties reported after Israel attacked NW Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Dozens of people were martyred and injured in Iran's Azarbaijan province was heavily targeted by violent Israeli attacks.

The governor of East Azarbaijan Province announced that 31 people, including 30 military personnel and one Red Crescent member, have been martyred following Israeli strikes.

55 others injured in the Israeli aggression since early Friday, according to him.

"Since the early hours of yesterday morning, 19 locations in the provinces have been attacked following the Zionist regime's blatant aggression on the soil of our beloved country," he announced.

"These locations included 12 areas in the outskirts of Tabriz city, including military and civilian centers, two locations in each of the cities of Bostan Abad and Shabestar, and one location in each of the cities of Azarshahr, Maragheh, and Torkamanchay."

