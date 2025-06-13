  1. Politics
Israel's terrorist act not to damage Iran's nuclear program

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) –The spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board says nuclear knowledge is indigenous to Iran, so that Israel's terrorist act will not cause any harm to the country's nuclear process.

Referring to the Zionist regime's brutal attack against Iranian nuclear sites in the wee hours on Friday, Abbas Goudarzi stated that the heinous crimes committed by the occupying regime of Israel showed that criminal Zionist regime is a serious threat to the regional and international security, so, this cancerous tumor must be wiped out from the world's map.

The heinous act committed by the criminal Zionist regime will not undermine the determination and will of the Iranian nation at all, rather, it will lead to the greater internal unity, amity and solidarity among the noble nation of Islamic Iran, he underlined.

The criminal Zionist regime should know for sure that Iranian armed forces will certainly give a crushing response to the Zionist regime’s atrocities very soon, the spokesman added.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran will finish criminal Zionist regime’s adventurism that this faked regime started against Iranian territories.

"Once again, the wicked hand of the Zionist criminal and terrorist gang has been stained with the blood of commanders and fighters in our beloved Iran," Ghalibaf said while offering condolences to the Iranian nation.

"The criminal Zionist regime, by targeting residential areas, proved that it is the greatest enemy of humanity and the most wicked foe of every individual in the Iranian nation," he added.

