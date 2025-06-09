Pezeshkian congrats Iran labor team’s success at CSIT Games

In a message released on Sunday, President Pezeshkian emphasized his administration's commitment to supporting sports as a means of promoting health and vitality among hardworking laborers.

Pezeshkian congratulated the tireless labor community, especially the athletes from the esteemed family of labor and production, as well as the organizers and the people of Iran, for winning multiple medals and achieving remarkable success at this prestigious international competition in Greece.

The president noted that the proud labor sports community of Iran has once again excelled on the international stage, bringing honor to the nation. With determination and unwavering resolve, the dedicated men and women in labor have elevated Iran’s flag to yet another peak of achievement, he added.

MNA/President.ir