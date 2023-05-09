2 Iran Muaythai fighters advance to World C'ship finals

Two Iranian sportswomen namely Fatemeh Mamani (-51 kg) and Arezoo Doostian (+75 kg) will fight for gold medals in the coming days.

Iran’s Arman Moradi, in the weight category of -71 kg, fell short against his French opponent and finished third at the event.

IFMA is hosting the 2023 World Championships in Bangkok.

The event is in conjunction with IFMA’s 30-year celebration.

As many as 102 countries have participated in the 10-day event.

Muaythai sometimes referred to as Thai boxing, is a combat sport that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques.

The 2023 IFMA Senior World Championships is being held from 3-13 May 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

TM/5775833