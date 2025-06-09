Efforts underway to triple capacity of Iran nuclear plants

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks after a meeting with the members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Monday, stating that one of the main commitments of the AEOI under the 7th development plan of Iran is to triple the capacity of electricity generated by nuclear power plants.

He said the project has already kicked off, pointing to the progress in the development of the second and third phases of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran.

Eslami also noted that a major scheme to generate 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity is being operated seriously and rapidly.

In March 2024, Eslami said the Bushehr nuclear power plant’s annual electricity generation set a new record in Iranian year 1402 (2023).

Highlighting the safe, successful and seamless performance of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, he said the plant had set a new record by generating over 7.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity during 1402.

MNA