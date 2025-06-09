Iran to advance nuclear work in response to Western lies

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has vowed that the country would “powerfully” advance its peaceful nuclear energy work, defining the approach as an unequivocal response to the campaign of misinformation and sabotage by Western states and their allies against the peaceful nuclear program.

“We are under no illusion about continuing down this path (advancing our nuclear work with strength),” Mohammad Eslami told Qatar’s Al Araby TV, in remarks that were published on Monday.

The course of action, he remarked, served as a “clear answer” to Western countries’ and their allied parties’ campaign of trying to “create a controversial image of Iran that is riddled with lies.”

Such a campaign on the part of the Islamic Republic’s adversaries “only amounts to a politically-charged behavior that is born out of excessive demands,” he said, adding that the hostile parties can get away with such behavior “only for so long.”

The official’s comments came in reaction to the adversarial campaign aimed at forcibly accusing Iran of diverting its nuclear activities towards “military purposes.”

The Islamic Republic, though, is the most-vetted member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with the agency having found no evidence in support of the alleged “diversion.”

Tehran, itself, has also categorically ruled out the prospect of either pursuing, obtaining, or maintaining nuclear arms in line with moral and religious guidelines.

The campaign has, most recently, manifested itself in the form of European states’ reportedly planning to force the IAEA to adopt an anti-Iran resolution that could trigger “snapback” of the United Nations sanctions against the Islamic Republic. The agency’s Board of Governors could issue a resolution against the country during its scheduled session on Monday under the pressure.

Eslami said the “double-standard” approach for the parties, which wrongfully accuse Iran, is meant to pressure the country into curtailing or totally abandoning its peaceful uranium enrichment activities, while they, themselves, freely advanced their nuclear work.

“Nuclear activity is one of the pillars of advanced sciences and technologies. This activity serves as one of the basic foundations of any nation’s progress,” he asserted.

‘Iranians’ health sacrificed to political pressure’

Addressing the accusing parties, the official said, “You cannot keep monopolizing this technology.”

The anti-Iran campaign has been “turned into enough of a threadbare approach,” he noted, “and the entire world realizes this (the worn-out nature of the campaign).”

He, additionally, described the Islamic Republic’s nuclear advancements as homegrown and domestic. “We’ve not been importing this [technology], so its advancement could not be stopped” with cessation of the relevant imports.

Eslami, meanwhile, enumerated the nuclear program’s benefits for the Iranian nation, including its applications in medicine, condemning the country’s accusers for trying to sabotage the nuclear work to the detriment of the people drawing benefit from it.

“We are using this [technology] for the benefit of the people... Hadn’t we been capable of enriching uranium up to 20-percent purity level, we couldn’t have managed to produce radiopharmaceuticals, which benefits [around] one million Iranians each year.”

“Why should people’s health be sacrificed to political pressure?” Eslami asked.

MP/PressTV