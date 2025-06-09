15 university students die in Malaysia bus accident

At least 15 people have died after a bus carrying students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (Upsi) and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) collided on a Malaysian highway in the early hours of June 9, the Strait Times reported.

The accident took place at 1.10am along the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding in the town of Gerik in Perak state, according to reports in Malaysian media.

News website Free Malaysia Today reported that the bus had been travelling from Jerteh in Terengganu towards its main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

MNA