Tabiat defeat Zhejiang Guangsha in BCL Asia 2025

The recent FIBA WASL runners-up were able to tick off a box in their checklist by keeping Zhejiang Guangsha in search of a win following a 99-85 victory at the Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Sport Hall, Tehran Times reported.

Coach Mehran Shahintab & Co. have also helped Ulaanbaatar Xac a great deal as the Broncos are also through to the next round afer the Lions fell to their second defeat in as many games in Group A.

Interestingly, the reigning BCL Asia-East champions (1-0) are set to be Tabiat's next assignment on Monday, June 9, in a battle for the pool's no. 1 seed. Game time is scheduled at 15:00 local time, fiba.basketball reported.

Stedmon Lemon finished with 29 points, while Ivan Buva produced 27 alongside 7 rebounds and 6 assists as the reinforcements took turns in leading the Iran Basketball League outfit's second-half surge.

