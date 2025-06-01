Clashes in Paris as PSG fans celebrate Champions League win

Riots broke out, leading to clashes between fans and police across the city.According to BBC, the police arrested nearly 300 people after clashes broke out near the city's Champs-Elysees avenue and PSG's Parc des Princes stadium, where nearly 50,000 people had watched the match on big screens.

The clashes occurred after PSG, a professional football club based in Paris defeated Inter Milan, an Italian professional football club based in Milan in recent UEFA Champions League by 5-0.Flares and fireworks were set off, bus shelters were vandalized and cars were set on fire amid the wild celebrations.

The conflict between fans and police officers was shared across multiple platforms in social media.Footage on social media showed cars set on fire, chaotic streets, acts of vandalism, and injured police officers. Police are working to stabilize the situation using tear gas, non-lethal ammunition and water cannons.