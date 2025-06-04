Iran, Qatar discuss issues of mutual interest

During a phone conversation on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian congratulated the Qatari government and its people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic Festival of Sacrifice.

The Iranian president highlighted the significance of this important Islamic holiday as a symbol of unity, solidarity, and cohesion within the Islamic community.

Pezeshkian called for enhanced political and diplomatic cooperation among Islamic nations, expressing hope that increased unity among Muslim countries could apply pressure on the Zionist regime to cease its ongoing oppression of Gaza residents and pave the way for tranquility and stability in the region.

In response, the Qatari Emir appreciated the Iranian president's call and extended his congratulations to the Iranian government and people.

He acknowledged the dire situation faced by the people of Gaza, noting that the Islamic Ummah is experiencing a challenging period. However, he expressed hope that collaboration among Iran, Qatar, and other Islamic nations would enable Muslim countries to prevent the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime.

The Emir also expressed optimism that ongoing direct interactions between Iranian and Qatari officials would lead to deeper bilateral ties and the realization of shared goals and interests.

RHM/